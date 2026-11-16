Nike replaces Adidas as UEFA men's club competitions ball supplier from 2027-31

Nov 16 : Nike will replace Adidas as the official match ball provider for UEFA men's club competitions from the 2027-28 season under a deal running until 2031, UC3 said on Monday, ending its rival's long-standing association with the Champions League.

The deal follows a competitive tender process launched in March by UC3, the commercial joint venture between UEFA and European Football Clubs (EFC), and its agency Relevent Football Partners.

Nike will supply the official match balls for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League, as well as the Super Cup, UEFA Youth League and UEFA Futsal Champions League.

It marks the first time all three of UEFA's men's club competitions will have the same official match ball provider.

The Athletic reported that the agreement is worth about $45 million per year.

The contract is a high-profile commercial win for Nike as the American sportswear company seeks to strengthen its position in football.

"We are excited and honoured to return to the UEFA Champions League, one of football's biggest stages, after more than two decades, and to bring Nike match balls across UEFA's men's club competitions ...," Camilo Andrade, vice president and general manager of Nike Football, said in a statement.

"Football is the world's game, and the ball is at the centre of it, the one thing every player, in every competition, has in common. This is a long-term commitment for Nike.

"We will listen to the athlete's voice, push the edges of innovation, honour the prestige and tradition of these competitions, and make sure the ball represents the instinct, creativity and joy football brings to billions of fans."

Analysts had said the deal would boost Nike's visibility but was unlikely to address the company's underlying challenges, including slowing sales and a lag in product innovation that have stymied the sportswear giant in recent years.

"In terms of getting its groove back, high-visibility corporate partnerships are not ​the silver bullet," ⁠Zacks Investment Research analyst David Bartosiak had said.

"Whether you're reinventing the wheel or reinventing the ball, you're still not bringing any sort of meaningful innovation."