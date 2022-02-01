Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood amid assault allegations
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood amid assault allegations

Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood amid assault allegations
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood celebrates scoring their second goal. (Photo: REUTERS/Ian Walton)
Nike suspends relationship with Greenwood amid assault allegations
The Nike swoosh logo is seen outside the store on 5th Avenue in New York, New York, on Mar 19, 2019. (Photo: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri)
01 Feb 2022 03:09AM (Updated: 01 Feb 2022 03:23AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Nike have suspended their relationship with Manchester United's Mason Greenwood, the sportswear giant said on Monday after accusations surfaced online that the 20-year-old forward had assaulted a woman.

United said on Sunday they were "aware of images and allegations circulating on social media" and later confirmed Greenwood would not return to training or play for the Old Trafford club until further notice.

"We have suspended our relationship with Mason Greenwood. We are deeply concerned by the disturbing allegations and will continue to closely monitor the situation," a Nike spokesperson told Reuters.

The allegations against Greenwood - including video, photographs and a voice note - were posted on Instagram on Sunday and later deleted.

Greater Manchester Police had said a man was arrested on suspicion of rape and assault and was being held in custody for questioning after images and videos were posted by a woman reporting incidents of physical violence.

On Monday the police said detectives were granted "additional time to speak to a man in his 20s".

"The suspect was arrested yesterday (Sunday 30 January) afternoon and remains in custody," the police added.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us