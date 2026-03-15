Nine-man Bayern come from behind to rescue 1-1 draw at Leverkusen

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, March 14 : Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich had two players sent off but came back from a goal down to snatch a 1-1 draw in an eventful game at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Bayern have 67 points ahead of second-placed Borussia Dortmund, who closed the gap to nine after a 2-0 home victory over Augsburg, with eight games remaining.

The Bavarians, fresh from Tuesday's 6-1 demolition of Atalanta in their Champions League last-16 first leg, had Nicolas Jackson sent off for a rough tackle just before the break. Forward Luis Diaz, who scored a 69th minute equaliser, joined him in the 84th with a second booking for diving.

Leverkusen, who missed lots of chances, took a sixth minute lead through Aleix Garcia before Diaz's leveller earned a point for Bayern, who had two goals disallowed to the hosts' one.