Sport

Nine-try England hammer Japan 59-14
25 Nov 2024 02:07AM
LONDON : England ended their run of five straight defeats with a comprehensive 59-14 victory against a young Japan team at Twickenham on Sunday, running in nine tries, including two from captain Jamie George.

The hosts have had a disappointing Autumn series, suffering close defeats against New Zealand, Australia and South Africa, but didn't look in any danger of losing their sixth straight game as soon as Ben Earl crossed for the opening try inside the first 10 minutes.

England were rampant with two tries each from hookers Jamie George and Luke Cowan-Dickie, while Sam Underhill, Ollie Sleightholme, George Furbank and Tom Roebuck also crossed over, as flyhalf Marcus Smith made seven of his nine kicks.

Japan were outclassed for much of the game but crossed for two of their own tries. Scrumhalf Naoto Saito scored and converted in the first half and flanker Kazuki Himeno added a second but Japan were no match for a dominant England.

Source: Reuters

