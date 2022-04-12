Logo
Nissan takes full control of e.dams Formula E team
FILE PHOTO: A man walks in front of the Nissan logo at Nissan Gallery in Yokohama, Japan November 29, 2021. REUTERS/Androniki Christodoulou
FILE PHOTO: Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta speaks during an interview with Rreuters, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Abdel Hadi Ramahi
12 Apr 2022 06:30PM (Updated: 12 Apr 2022 06:30PM)
Nissan has taken full ownership of the French-based e.dams team in the Formula E championship, the Japanese manufacturer said on Tuesday.

Nissan entered the all-electric series in 2018 in partnership with e.dams and last year confirmed its commitment to the next stage of the championship through to 2026.

"This acquisition will further empower us in the strategic electrification objectives of our business," said Nissan's chief operating officer Ashwani Gupta in a statement.

The team have won 17 races and took the drivers' title with Switzerland's Sebastien Buemi in 2015-16 when they raced as Renault e.dams. They also won the first three team titles from 2014 to 2017.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin in London, editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters

