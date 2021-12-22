Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal into League Cup semis
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal into League Cup semis

Nketiah hat-trick fires Arsenal into League Cup semis

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup - Quarter Final - Arsenal v Sunderland - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - December 21, 2021 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah in action with Sunderland's Tom Flanagan REUTERS/David Klein

22 Dec 2021 05:59AM (Updated: 22 Dec 2021 05:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Eddie Nketiah struck a hat-trick as Arsenal beat League One club Sunderland 5-1 at the Emirates on Tuesday to book a place in the semi-finals of the League Cup.

The 22-year-old put the Gunners ahead, against the third-tier club, pouncing from close range after Rob Holding's header from a corner was parried out by Sunderland keeper Lee Burge.

Nicolas Pepe doubled the lead with a deflected shot after good work from Cedric Soares but Sunderland pulled a goal back with a nice finish from Nathan Broadhead, who lifted the ball over the advancing Bernd Leno.

Nketiah restored the two goal advantage, clipping in a low ball from Nuno Tavares in the 49th minute and then produced a cheeky backheel finish to make it 4-1 after Pepe nutmegged Dener Hume and delivered a low cross.

A positive evening for Mikel Arteta's side was completed when 18-year-old substitute Charlie Patino, making his senior debut, converted another low cross from Pepe.

(Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us