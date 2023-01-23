Logo
Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah scores their third goal REUTERS/David Klein
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Soccer Football - Premier League - Arsenal v Manchester United - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - January 22, 2023 Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes in action with Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
23 Jan 2023 02:45AM (Updated: 23 Jan 2023 02:53AM)
LONDON: Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday (Jan 22).

It looked as though it would end honours even after United withstood a late siege but Nketiah tapped in from close range to send the home fans into raptures.

A game that fully lived up to expectations saw Marcus Rashford give United the lead with a stunning early opener only for Nketiah to head Arsenal level in a frantic first half.

Bukayo Saka's flashing drive gave Arsenal the lead in the 53rd minute but Lisandro Martinez's header levelled it up before the hour mark to set up an absorbing finale.

Saka struck the post and Nketiah was denied by David de Gea but the hosts were relentless as they avenged their loss to United earlier in the season - their sole defeat.

Mikel Arteta's side have 50 points from 19 games with City on 45 and United in fourth place on 39, below Newcastle United on goal difference.

Source: Reuters

