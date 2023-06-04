Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt

Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - June 3, 2023 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the DFB Cup REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - June 3, 2023 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates their second goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Nkunku stars as Leipzig retain German Cup with 2-0 win over Frankfurt
Soccer Football - DFB Cup - Final - RB Leipzig v Eintracht Frankfurt - Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany - June 3, 2023 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku reacts REUTERS/Cathrin Mueller
04 Jun 2023 04:38AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

RB Leipzig defended their German Cup title with a 2-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on Saturday, with Christopher Nkunku scoring one second-half goal and setting up Dominik Szoboszlai for the other.

After an entertaining but even first half, in which Leipzig's Timo Werner spurned an early golden opportunity, Frankfurt looked to be on top but were stunned when Nkunku's strike took a huge deflection off Evan Ndicka in the 71st minute.

The momentum was firmly back with Leipzig and Nkunku slipped in a low ball for the unmarked Szoboszlai, who found the far corner with a poised finish with five minutes remaining to seal the victory.

The result meant Bayer Leverkusen, who finished sixth in the Bundesliga, qualified for the Europa League again after reaching the semi-finals this season.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.