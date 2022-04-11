Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim

Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 10, 2022 RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 10, 2022 RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele in action with TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Angelo Stiller REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim
Soccer Football - Bundesliga - RB Leipzig v TSG 1899 Hoffenheim - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - April 10, 2022 RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo shoots at goal REUTERS/Annegret Hilse
11 Apr 2022 03:54AM (Updated: 11 Apr 2022 04:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig's in-form France midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored one goal and set up another as they stormed past European hopefuls Hoffenheim 3-0 on Sunday to boost their chances of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with five matches remaining.

Nkunku has now scored 17 league goals while creating 12 as Leipzig, unbeaten in their last eight Bundesliga matches, climbed to 51 points in fourth place, three ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg, 2-1 winners at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim are sixth on 44 points.

Bayer Leverkusen, in third with 52, dropped points in a 0-0 draw at VfL Bochum. They host Leipzig next Sunday.

The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage next season.

Leipzig, who have blossomed since coach Domenico Tedesco took over in December, were 2-0 up by the 20th minute after Nkunku struck and Marcel Halstenberg extended their lead.

Nkunku then headed the ball on for Dominik Szoboszlai to drill in Leipzig's third goal a minute before the break and make sure of a sixth victory in their last eight league matches.

Hoffenheim, missing nine players through injury and suspension, never got a look in after the break with the game already decided and Leipzig having taken their foot off the gas.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us