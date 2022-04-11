Nkunku on target as top-four hopefuls Leipzig storm past Hoffenheim

LEIPZIG, Germany: RB Leipzig's in-form France midfielder Christopher Nkunku scored one goal and set up another as they stormed past European hopefuls Hoffenheim 3-0 on Sunday to boost their chances of a top-four finish in the Bundesliga with five matches remaining.

Nkunku has now scored 17 league goals while creating 12 as Leipzig, unbeaten in their last eight Bundesliga matches, climbed to 51 points in fourth place, three ahead of fifth-placed Freiburg, 2-1 winners at Eintracht Frankfurt.

Hoffenheim are sixth on 44 points.

Bayer Leverkusen, in third with 52, dropped points in a 0-0 draw at VfL Bochum. They host Leipzig next Sunday.

The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage next season.

Leipzig, who have blossomed since coach Domenico Tedesco took over in December, were 2-0 up by the 20th minute after Nkunku struck and Marcel Halstenberg extended their lead.

Nkunku then headed the ball on for Dominik Szoboszlai to drill in Leipzig's third goal a minute before the break and make sure of a sixth victory in their last eight league matches.

Hoffenheim, missing nine players through injury and suspension, never got a look in after the break with the game already decided and Leipzig having taken their foot off the gas.