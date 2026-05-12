No added pressure on Man City due to Arsenal win, Guardiola says

May 12 : Arsenal's late win over West Ham United on Sunday to go five points clear at the top of the Premier League table did not put any extra pressure on second-placed Manchester City, Pep Guardiola said.

Guardiola's side, who have played a game less, must hope for Arsenal to drop points, as a win over Crystal Palace on Wednesday will still leave them two points behind, with two matches left.

"Same one as two days, three days, four days ago," Guardiola told reporters on Tuesday, when asked about the pressure on his side.

"What I've learned from my career as a manager is, what you cannot control, forget about it. To do better what you have not done better this season. To arrive in better position to fight for the Premier League, that we are still fighting."

Guardiola said he expected Palace to be a difficult team to beat, despite the 15th-placed side being winless in their last four top-flight games.

"They have a European final," he said, referring to Palace's upcoming Conference League final against Rayo Vallecano on May 27.

"Maybe struggling a bit in the Premier League with a lot of changes. Manager (Oliver Glasner) is leaving... and maybe they were not consistent, but the quality is there."

Guardiola said City's injured midfielder Rodri and defender Abdukodir Khusanov were feeling much better, but did not say whether they would return to action against Palace.

CITY MAY ROTATE SQUAD, GUARDIOLA SAYS

Palace are also set to play Arsenal in the final game of their Premier League campaign, three days before the Conference League final.

Asked if he was worried Palace would field a weakened side against Arsenal to rest key players ahead of their maiden European final, Guardiola said he was not concerned about that.

"They are so professional, the teams. Crystal Palace will play top against (Arsenal)," Guardiola said.

With the FA Cup final against Chelsea coming up on Saturday, followed by a trip to Bournemouth three days later, Guardiola admitted that City may also need to rotate their squad.

"After three days we travel to London, then come back and play Bournemouth. So of course... I have to think about it, yeah," he added.