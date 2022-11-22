No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico

DOHA : Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz chose to return to a one-striker lineup for their World Cup opener against Mexico at the 974 Stadium on Tuesday, leaving Robert Lewandowski up front without a strike partner.

Poland's all-time top scorer with 76 goals, who has never scored at the World Cup, openly requested support in attack back in September and was backed up by Karol Swiderski in their last Nations League match against Wales which Poland won 1-0.

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino opted against starting striker Raul Jimenez, after the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward returned to action in their last warm-up friendly following more than three months out due to a groin injury.

Martino entrusted Henry Martin with attacking duties, helped by wingers Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.

Teams:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski