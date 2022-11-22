Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico

No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Poland Training - Al Kharaitiyat SC Training Facilities, Al Rayyan, Qatar - November 21, 2022 Poland's Robert Lewandowski during training REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
No attack support for Lewandowski, Jimenez on bench for Mexico
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Mexico Training - Al Khor SC Stadium, Al Khor, Qatar - November 19, 2022 Mexico's Hector Herrera with Raul Jimenez and teammates during training REUTERS/John Sibley
22 Nov 2022 11:12PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2022 11:12PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

DOHA : Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz chose to return to a one-striker lineup for their World Cup opener against Mexico at the 974 Stadium on Tuesday, leaving Robert Lewandowski up front without a strike partner.

Poland's all-time top scorer with 76 goals, who has never scored at the World Cup, openly requested support in attack back in September and was backed up by Karol Swiderski in their last Nations League match against Wales which Poland won 1-0.

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino opted against starting striker Raul Jimenez, after the Wolverhampton Wanderers forward returned to action in their last warm-up friendly following more than three months out due to a groin injury.

Martino entrusted Henry Martin with attacking duties, helped by wingers Hirving Lozano and Alexis Vega.

Teams:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.