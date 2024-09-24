No away fans for next four Viennese derbies after clashes

:Rapid Vienna and Austria Vienna have agreed to hold the next four games between the two sides without any away fans, the clubs said on Tuesday, after rival supporters clashed during Sunday's derby that left at least 13 injured.

The clubs decided on the measure to best guarantee fans' safety, they said, adding that they were working on precautions to enable the return of away fans.

"This is the best way of preventing further damage to SK Rapid," the Austrian Bundesliga leaders said in a statement.

"Violence should not and must not have a place in our sport," they added.

Fans of both clubs set off pyrotechnics even before the game had started, the Viennese police said on Sunday, adding that there were violent clashes during the match that culminated in a pitch invasion after the final whistle.

Videos posted to social media showed masked men on the pitch, some holding sticks, with smoke billowing from pyrotechnics.

Ten police officers were injured, the police told Reuters, adding that criminal charges had been brought against 152 people as of Tuesday.

The Austrian Bundesliga match ended in a 2-1 victory for Rapid.