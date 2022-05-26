'No better way to say goodbye than Scudetto': Kessie to leave AC Milan

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie said on Wednesday he will leave AC Milan when his contract expires next month.

Kessie has been heavily linked with a move to Spanish side Barcelona in the close season after helping Milan win their first Serie A title in 11 years this term, which they sealed with a 3-0 victory at Sassuolo at the weekend.

"There are really strong emotions," Kessie told Canal + Sport Africa. "It has been five very important years where I have embraced a project.

"It is my last month of contract here, but in these five years we have managed to return to the Champions League and win the Scudetto. I did what they bought me for and I think there is no better way to say goodbye."

Kessie, who arrived in Italy in 2015 when signing for Atalanta, scored six Serie A goals in 31 games this term, including the final goal of their season at Sassuolo.