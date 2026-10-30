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No big Bayern changes ahead of Klassiker despite coach Kompany absence, Danks says
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No big Bayern changes ahead of Klassiker despite coach Kompany absence, Danks says

No big Bayern changes ahead of Klassiker despite coach Kompany absence, Danks says

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Bayern Munich v Arsenal - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - October 21, 2026 Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany reacts REUTERS/Angelika Warmuth/File Photo

30 Oct 2026 05:48PM
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BERLIN, Oct 30 : Bayern Munich will not be making changes or preparing any differently for Saturday's Bundesliga Klassiker against Dortmund despite the absence of coach Vincent Kompany, assistant coach Aaron Danks said on Friday.

Kompany was discharged from hospital on Wednesday following his collapse in training last week due to a meningeal irritation but he is expected to be out for some time to recover. Danks is in charge for the second game after their German Cup win over Magdeburg this week.

The Belgian coach had been rushed to hospital last week after collapsing during a second-team training session. He had been nursing a virus in the days before.

"We want the players to go out and show who they are," Danks told a press conference in Munich. "No big changes, no big differences for us. We will be ready and super competitive."

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"There is a difference (in coaching). Vinnie did not want his assistant coaches to be mini-Vinnies. We are all different but we complement each other," Danks said. 

Bayern are top in the Bundesliga, ahead of Dortmund only on goal difference. They travel to Madrid to face Atletico in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Danks, who has been in his position since 2024, expected to be in charge for at least the coming few games. 

"What happened with Vinnie is difficult to prepare for," said Max Eberl, Bayern board member for sport. "What we said at the start of his illness is that we have a coaching staff. Vinnie is up front with a big personality but there is a whole team."

"It is nothing new for the lads. It is not a situation we could have planned for but we have seamlessly made the transition." 

Source: Reuters
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