No calculations for Luis Enrique's PSG in Champions League

STUTTGART, Germany : Paris St Germain go into their final league-phase game of the Champions League knowing a draw will guarantee their place in the playoffs, but they will not be distracted by goings on elsewhere, manager Luis Enrique said on Tuesday.

Last week's 4-2 win over Manchester City catapulted PSG into the playoff positions in 22nd place, and even though the French side might still be able to go through with a defeat against VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday, they will not be taking any chances.

"Experience tells me that when someone is keeping an eye on what is going on off the pitch, they stop doing what they need to do on the pitch, which means we will not leave it to chance," Luis Enrique told a press conference.

"We are going out there to win which would improve our league position and that is our target.

"It is clear there are so many permutations on the last match day but we are not going to get involved in that."

Stuttgart may have been one of the bottom seeds coming into the competition, but they are level on 10 points with PSG and hanging on to 24th place, the last playoff position, and Luis Enrique will not be taking the Germans lightly.

"After analysing Stuttgart, I am not surprised to see that they finished second last season with the way that they play and with many international players," the Spaniard said.

"Of course it is going to be a hard game, they are a team from pot four but they are at a higher level than most other teams so we are preparing for a really difficult game at their stadium."

The PSG coach believes his side's performances in the competition merit a higher place in the standings, and he disagrees with those who saw their win against City as a significant improvement.

"I have a very different opinion from all of you, you base everything on the results and I don't," Luis Enrique said.

"I think we have been superior to almost all the teams we have played in the Champions League, particularly at home, but of course in football if you are not clinical in front of goal it is hard to win matches.

"I think we are on the same path as we have been throughout the season."

The top eight teams qualify automatically for the last 16, while sides finishing ninth to 24th compete in two-legged knockout playoffs to secure their spot in the last 16.