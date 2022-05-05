Logo
Capacity limits at SPL match venues to be scrapped from Friday
Tampines Rovers' Ryutaro Megumi takes on Young Lions' Rusyaidi Salime during a Singapore Premier League match at Jalan Besar Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Mohan)

Vanessa Paige Chelvan
05 May 2022 06:54PM (Updated: 05 May 2022 06:54PM)
SINGAPORE: Capacity limits at all Singapore Premier League (SPL) match venues will be scrapped from Friday (May 6), although all spectators must be fully vaccinated to enter, said the SPL and Football Association of Singapore (FAS) on Thursday. 

This means that each of the five SPL match venues for this season will be able to admit spectators up to their maximum capacity. Jalan Besar Stadium will be able to admit 6,000 people, while Our Tampines Hub will be able to accommodate 5,000. The stadiums at Toa Payoh, Hougang and Jurong East can hold up to 3,000 people each. 

The first match to be played under the new rules is scheduled to take place on Friday evening at Hougang Stadium, with Hougang United taking on the Lion City Sailors. 

Following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, food and drinks will also be sold at matches, SPL and FAS said. 

As vaccination-differentiated safe management measures are still in place for events with more than 500 attendees, spectators must be fully vaccinated, SPL and FAS said. 

"Checks will be conducted via the TraceTogether application. For safety reasons, the FAS requires children aged 12 years old and below, regardless of their vaccination status, to be accompanied by a fully-vaccinated adult in order to gain entry," they added. 

Spectators will be subjected to the usual security protocols, including bag checks. 

Source: CNA/vc

