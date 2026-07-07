No clear favourites for World Cup, says Argentina's Scaloni ahead of Egypt clash

ATLANTA, July 6 : Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni believes this World Cup has been a great leveller where traditional powerhouses are struggling to assert their dominance.

Defending champions Argentina go into their World Cup last-16 tie with Egypt on Tuesday on the back of a major scare against Cape Verde.

Scaloni's side won all three group games and were rarely tested, but Cape Verde took them to extra time, and Argentina's eventual 3-2 win was greeted with relief more than celebration.

France were runners-up four years ago, and they needed a penalty to overcome Paraguay in the round of 16, Spain got past Portugal thanks to an added-time goal, while Brazil and Germany are already out.

"I think this World Cup is very tricky for everyone, it seems there is no clear favourite," Scaloni told a packed press conference on Monday.

"There are no national teams that, as we used to see before the World Cup, were clear favourites. The conditions are also very different from what we had seen in prior editions.

"And I understand that most players have played a great deal of matches, and that is a lot of games on the legs. And that is why maybe the level is not the one we are used to seeing.

"Beyond the fact that there are four or five main favourites, those teams are not showcasing the football that we would expect before the World Cup."

Despite the drop in standards across the tournament, as Scaloni sees it, he is satisfied with his team's performances so far.

"Argentina's level is acceptable," the manager said.

"We won the four matches, and I think that is a reason to be satisfied. There are always things that we can fine-tune, even when you win.

"This World Cup is difficult. The travel, the heat, the pitches, the grass... sometimes the ball doesn't move well. There are a lot of factors that make it hard to really show your superiority."

When the going gets tough, as it did for Argentina in their last game, Scaloni believes his side will find a way even when not playing well.

"In a match, when things don't go your way or the opponent is making things difficult, then you can resort to grit, to intensity, to the spirit that we have in our DNA," he said.

"And this is something this team has. Then you can play better or worse, but when you can't play well, you need all of that. Otherwise, you're out. I am convinced that if we didn't resort to our character in the last match, we would be out."