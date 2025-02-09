No confidence issues for Atalanta, says Gasperini

VERONA, Italy : Atalanta returned to winning ways with a 5-0 thrashing of Hellas Verona in Serie A on Saturday but coach Gian Piero Gasperini said his players did not need any confidence boost.

Atalanta approached the fixture at lowly Verona on a three-game winless run, having lost in the Coppa Italia quarter-finals on Tuesday following draws in the league and the Champions League.

"These are games that we like to play because they give us a boost," Gasperini told a press conference.

"Self-esteem? We drew in Barcelona, ​​played great games against Como and Torino," Gasperini said.

"There is no need to regain any self-esteem, it is a team that has always been up to the task. It is part of football, those who do not understand this mean they do not follow it very carefully."

Europa League winners Atalanta had won only one of their previous six Serie A games after racking up 11 consecutive wins.

Gasperini praised his striker Mateo Retegui, who signed off the first half with a hat-trick before adding another after the interval.

"(He's) extraordinary when the team dominates, like today," Gasperini said.

"An extraordinary scorer, because 20 goals so far (in the league) are an incredible number. There are also games that he doesn't dominate, when you are forced to defend (and) there is room for improvement."

The 25-year-old's form could be a bonus when Atalanta visit Belgian champions Club Brugge on Wednesday in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs.

"(Goalkeeper Marco) Carnesecchi had a fever, we'll see for Brugge," Gasperini said.

"(Striker Ademola) Lookman took a big knock from Napoli, I don't know if he'll be able to play on Wednesday. (Defender Sead) Kolasinac has a pulled muscle, which has plagued him in recent months, he won't be there.

"(New signing Daniel) Maldini arrived on Monday and I threw him on the pitch straight away, yesterday in the finishing touches (of the training) he felt a little discomfort, we'll see."

Atalanta host Cagliari in the league on Feb. 15.