No decision on UK government representation at Beijing Olympics: PM Johnson's spokesman
FILE PHOTO: The Beijing 2022 logo is seen outside the headquarters of the Beijing Organising Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing, China, November 10, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

22 Nov 2021 08:59PM (Updated: 22 Nov 2021 09:24PM)
LONDON: No decision has yet been made on who will represent the British government at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the idea of sporting boycotts, his spokesman said on Monday (Nov 22).

Human rights groups have called for a boycott of the games in February over China's record on human rights and the United States has said it is considering a diplomatic boycott.

"No decision has been made on government representation at the games at this point. It is true to say the prime minister does not support sporting boycotts," Johnson's spokesman said.

"We will continue to call out abuses of human rights when we see them and that includes in China."

Source: Reuters/gs

