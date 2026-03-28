No doubt we are African champions, says Senegal coach

PARIS, March 27 : Senegal coach Pape Bouna Thiaw said there was no doubt his side were African champions despite being stripped of the title this month and that tournaments should be won on the pitch.

In a first comment since the Confederation of African Football’s Appeal Board awarded Morocco the Africa Cup of Nations title after Senegal staged a 14-minute walk off during January’s final in Rabat, Thiaw told reporters: “We know we're African champions.”

Senegal are in Paris to play a World Cup warm-up friendly against Peru at the Stade de France and in Friday’s pre-match press conference, Thiaw said he wanted his side to keep focus on football and avoid the controversy surrounding the decision by African football’s governing body.

Senegal this week lodged an appeal with the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport.

“The most important thing is not to get distracted,” added Thiaw, who was at the heart of the controversial walk off and heavily punished for his actions.

He will be allowed to take Senegal to the World Cup in June and Saturday’s warm-up game is followed by another friendly against neighbours Gambia in Dakar on Tuesday.

“We know we're African champions. We're going to keep working to win more trophies. It's clear in our minds that competitions and trophies are won on the pitch. We've done that; we're African champions,” Thiaw told reporters.

Senegal's most capped international Idrissa Gueye also stressed Senegal’s success on the field.

"As players, nothing can replace the intense emotions we experienced," he said. "In the last four Cup of Nations tournaments, Senegal has reached three finals and won two African championship titles. We didn't steal this result. It's the work of an entire country that gives its all. We deserve to be African champions on the field."

The coach and Gueye sat in front of a backdrop displaying the words "Champions of Africa". There is an expectation Senegal might show off the Cup of Nations trophy to their supporters at the Stade de France ahead of the game, potentially heightening tensions with Morocco over their protest and the Appeal Board's decision.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)