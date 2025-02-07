No drama for Inter's Inzaghi despite defeat at Fiorentina

FLORENCE, Italy : Inter Milan suffered a 3-0 loss at Fiorentina in their rescheduled Serie A fixture on Thursday, but manager Simone Inzaghi does not want to make a drama of the defeat and feels it is still too early to worry about the league standings.

The original match on December 1 had been suspended when Fiorentina's Edoardo Bove collapsed on the pitch, and Inzaghi's side were deservedly beaten in Florence where the game recommenced at 0-0 in the 17th minute.

The manager will now need to prepare his side to meet Fiorentina again on Monday at the San Siro in the next round of league fixtures.

"Congratulations to Fiorentina. It's a deserved defeat, we didn't put anything on the field between running, aggression and determination," Inzaghi told broadcaster DAZN.

"Now is not the time to make dramas but it is a defeat that hurts for how it came and how it has matured.

"Now we will have three and a half days before meeting Fiorentina again. Today we didn't put on the field what we always put in."

Inter could have moved to the top of the standings on goal difference, but instead, the defeat leaves them three points behind Napoli. It is still early days, however, as far as Inzaghi is concerned.

The loss was all the more surprising given Fiorentina's situation. Six players who had been on the bench in the original fixture have since left the club, and because of the Serie A rules, they could not field any of their new signings.

"We found a team in emergency tonight with more aggression that deserved to win tonight," Inzaghi said.

"There are still 15 games remaining, making tables and calculations of points on the standings now makes no sense. Only work can get us out of this situation."