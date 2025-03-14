No easy games for Bayern, says Kompany before league trip to Union

MUNICH, Germany : Bayern Munich's trip to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Saturday will not be easy, coach Vincent Kompany said on Friday, with the league leaders desperate to bounce back from last week's shock 3-2 home loss to VfL Bochum.

The Bavarians got a confidence boost on Tuesday from a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen that gave them an aggregate 5-0 victory and a spot in the Champions League last eight, where they will face Italy's Inter Milan.

In the Bundesliga, Bayern are eight points clear of reigning champions Leverkusen, who are in second place despite last week's surprise home loss to Bochum after giving up a 2-0 lead.

"There are no easy matches and that's why it is not unusual when a game turns out not to be easy," Kompany told a press conference. "We have to win and that's how we will set out."

Union, in 14th place, have struggled in the league this season but bounced back last week after three straight losses with a 2-1 away win at fourth-placed Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kompany said Union had done well to win at Frankfurt, adding: "We don't underestimate our opponents but we need to be at our best on the day."

"Our first demand is to deliver a complete performance and bring the three points home," said the Belgian.

Bayern are on 61 points, with Leverkusen, who travel to VfB Stuttgart on Sunday, on 53, and surprise package Mainz 05 in third place on 44.