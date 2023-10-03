No entries received for new 'open category' in World Cup meet

BERLIN : There are no entries in the races for the new "open category" at the World Cup swimming event in Berlin this weekend, World Aquatics said on Tuesday.

The event was meant to mark the pilot open category established for swimmers after World Aquatics voted last year to restrict participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions.

Following the creation of a task force to look into the matter, the organisation established the new category, as a pilot project, in July.

"Following the close of registration for the Open Category competitions at the World Aquatics Swimming World Cup – Berlin 2023 meet scheduled for 6-8 October, World Aquatics can confirm that no entries have been received for the Open Category events," the global swimming body said in a statement.

"The World Aquatics Open Category Working Group will continue its work and engagement with the aquatics community on Open Category events," it said.

"Even if there is no current demand at the elite level, the working group is planning to look at the possibility of including Open Category races at Masters events in the future."

The open category was to feature 50 and 100-meter races across all strokes at the event in Berlin.

Several international federations, including World Athletics and FIFA, are reviewing their guidelines on the involvement of transgender athletes following World Aquatics' ruling.