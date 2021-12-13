Logo
No EU decision likely this week on diplomatic boycott of China Olympics - Luxembourg
FILE PHOTO: A staff member walks past a safety lantern carrying the Olympic flame of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics near giant Olympic Rings, on a display podium inside the Olympic Tower, in Beijing, China December 10, 2021. REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

13 Dec 2021 04:39PM (Updated: 13 Dec 2021 04:43PM)
BRUSSELS : The European Union will not reach agreement over any diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Olympic Games in China within the next days, Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn said on Monday ahead of discussions among EU foreign ministers.

"You know as well as I do that we will not find a solution regarding the Olympic Games today or this week," Asselborn told reporters. He called for European politicians to speak out instead on human rights issues in China.

"I think if we speak up there on the ground, this brings more benefit than if we politicians go into hiding," he said.

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Robin Emmott; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Source: Reuters

