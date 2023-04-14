Logo
No further disciplinary action for official Hatzidakis after Robertson incident
Sport

Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2023 Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2023 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney at half time after clashing with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2023 Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reacts after being shown a yellow card by referee Paul Tierney at half time after clashing with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis REUTERS/Phil Noble
Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v Arsenal - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - April 9, 2023 Referee: Paul Tierney and assistants Constantine Hatzidakis and Scott Ledger walk off the pitch at half time REUTERS/Phil Noble
14 Apr 2023 04:09AM (Updated: 14 Apr 2023 04:09AM)
MANCHESTER, England : Assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis will not face further disciplinary action for allegedly elbowing Liverpool's Andy Robertson in the face, the Football Association said on Thursday.

Hatzidakis stood down while the incident, which occurred at halftime during Liverpool's draw with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, was being investigated.

The official made contact with Robertson's chin when the player approached him at Anfield.

"I look forward to returning to officiating matches," Hatzidakis said in a statement released by the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd (PGMOL).

"I fully assisted the FA with their investigation and have discussed the matter directly with Andy Robertson during an open and positive conversation.

"It was certainly not my intention to make any contact with Andy as I pulled my arm away from him and for that I have apologised."

The FA said it had reviewed all the evidence, including detailed statements from Liverpool and PGMOL, as well as video footage from multiple angles before reaching its decision.

Source: Reuters

