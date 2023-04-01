Logo
Sport

Sport

No Haaland, no problem as Man City thrash Liverpool 4-1
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Manchester City's Jack Grealish scores their fourth goal past Liverpool's Alisson Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson look dejected after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Manchester City's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring their fourth goal REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Manchester City's Julian Alvarez in action with Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola looks on Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester City v Liverpool - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - April 1, 2023 Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan celebrates scoring their third goal with teammates REUTERS/Carl Recine
01 Apr 2023 09:39PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 09:39PM)
MANCHESTER, England : Manchester City showed they can win without goal machine Erling Haaland as they put four goals past Liverpool at the Etihad on Saturday to keep their chase of Premier League leaders Arsenal very much alive.

Julian Alvarez, Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan and Jack Grealish were all on target for Pep Guardiola's side in an entertaining return to Premier League action after the international break.

The victory pulled City to within five points of the Gunners, who play Leeds United later on Saturday.

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring early for Juergen Klopp's side, who are sixth in the top flight and fighting for a Champions League berth, before City took ever more complete control of the match as time went on.

Haaland, who has scored 42 goals in 37 matches in all competitions since joining City this season from Borussia Dortmund, suffered a groin injury against Burnley on March 18.

Source: Reuters

