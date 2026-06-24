No 'I' in team as Mbappe puts World Cup glory above records

NEW YORK, June 23 : Kylian Mbappe is closing in on one of football's most coveted scoring records, but France's captain insists individual milestones pale beside the prospect of Les Bleus lifting a third World Cup trophy.

Mbappe's double in Monday's 3-0 win over Iraq propelled France into the knockout rounds while elevating his career World Cup goal tally to 16, level with former Germany striker Miroslav Klose and only two behind Lionel Messi's all-time record.

Yet the 27-year-old, who has netted 60 goals in 100 international appearances, has repeatedly brushed aside talk of individual achievements, framing the tournament as a collective mission rather than a personal pursuit.

"I would play the entire World Cup without scoring if France win the trophy," Mbappe said before the tournament, a statement that has become increasingly relevant as attention shifts from his goals to his leadership.

Those leadership qualities were on display against Iraq. Everything about Mbappe - his body language, his participation in defensive duties and support for his teammates - told the story of a man on a mission.

His support for teammate Ousmane Dembele stood out. With Dembele under scrutiny after a subdued tournament start, Mbappe made a conspicuous show of celebration following his teammate's late goal.

Dembele had earlier provided the assist for Mbappe's second strike, passing up a shooting opportunity to set up the France captain, who pointed to his teammate before celebrating his goal.

The support has gone both ways. Earlier in the tournament, Dembele fiercely defended Mbappe against criticism over his leadership and difficult club season, describing the attacks on his captain as "very, very unfair" and insisting he remained a leader within the squad.

France's dressing room appears united behind a captain whose influence now extends beyond his goals and, on the subject of chasing Messi's record, Mbappe remains focused on the collective.

"There is no saga (with Messi). Leo has also scored, he scores and he will always score," Mbappe said.

"I don't watch what he does, otherwise I will have to do more. I only look at my team. When you score goals, you get closer to this sphere but I repeat: for me it's more important to see our progression."

Mbappe remains the focal point of one of the tournament's most feared attacks, but with Dembele, Michael Olise, Desire Doue, Bradley Barcola and Rayan Cherki all capable of deciding matches, France's hopes may depend as much on his ability to elevate those around him as on his own finishing.

If Mbappe departs North America with both the World Cup and scoring record, it would be the perfect double. For now, his actions suggest he would gladly settle for just the trophy.