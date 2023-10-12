Logo
No Israeli, Palestinian flags allowed at Wembley for England games: FA
Soccer Football - International Friendly - England Training - St George's Park, Burton upon Trent, Britain - October 12, 2023 England's Marcus Rashford, Lewis Dunk, Jordan Henderson, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham during training Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs

12 Oct 2023 09:21PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2023 09:49PM)
LONDON: Flags and shirts showing support for victims of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict will not be allowed for England's games against Australia and Italy at Wembley, the FA said on Thursday (Oct 12).

England host Australia in a friendly on Friday before taking on Italy in a European Championship qualifier on Tuesday.

"On Friday evening, we will remember the innocent victims of the devastating events in Israel and Palestine," the FA said in a statement.

"We will only permit flags, replica kits and other representations of nationality for the competing nations inside Wembley Stadium for the upcoming matches against Australia and Italy."

England and Australia players will wear black armbands, the FA added, and there will be a period of silence before kick-off.

Hamas killed over 1,300 people after gunmen from the Gaza Strip on Saturday rampaged through parts of southern Israel in the deadliest Palestinian militant attack in Israel's history.

Source: Reuters/fh

