No luck boxing, blackout is Schauffele's key to Open success

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland :Defending British Open champion Xander Schauffele dragged himself back into contention on Saturday with a superb third-round 66 he put down to "luck boxing".

The 31-year-old American, who won last year's PGA Championship to claim his first major title before lifting the Claret Jug at Troon, has struggled for form this season.

Opening rounds of 71 and 69 at Royal Portrush left him well off the pace but he finished on seven under to stay on the coat-tails of the leaders.

"Today was nice," he said. "Yesterday felt terrible. Even with some of the shots coming in, I felt like I was luck boxing my way through the back nine, somehow making contact and then sitting it somewhere near the hole and getting it in."

Schauffele rediscovered his touch on the greens to post two eagles and two birdies.

"I've been putting a lot better this week than last week actually," he said. "Tried pretty hard to figure out how to get everything correct to roll the ball well on these greens."

Schauffele is enjoying the buoyant atmosphere around the course created by the local excitement about Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy's bid for a second Open title.

"It's loud, it's cool," he said. "I'm glad he's playing well for his home country. It's sort of what golf needs, and entertainment's high."

Schauffele, however, believes it will be very difficult to retain the Claret Jug with compatriot Scottie Scheffler six shots ahead of him late in his third round.

"I'm so far back, who knows with the weather and whatnot," he said.

"I believe in myself and what I can do. So just blackout hopefully. No luck boxing, blackout, there's your headline, and try to shoot something and give myself a lot of opportunities."