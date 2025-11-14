No magic, only consistency behind Bumrah's Eden masterclass

KOLKATA, India :India's pace talisman Jasprit Bumrah has learnt how to land his magic deliveries by curbing the desperation to bowl them.

India skittled South Africa out for 159 to seize control of the series opener against the world champions at Eden Gardens on Friday, with the hosts on 37-1 in reply.

The home side picked a four-pronged spin attack but the seam-bowling Bumrah was the wrecking ball, claiming 5-25 - his 16th five-wicket haul.

Bumrah said it was a combination of his quick assessment of the track and the lessons he learnt over 50 tests that helped him produce the masterclass.

"The first lesson in test cricket is - to succeed, you have to be patient," the soft-spoken 31-year-old, who is considered the best all-format bowler of his era, told reporters after the opening day's play.

"Here the wicket is hard and the outfield really fast. If you are desperate, if you try to bowl those magic balls, you'd end up bleeding runs.

"You have to resist that temptation and build pressure on the batters. Every ball won't get you a wicket, only a few will. For that, you will have to keep bowling in the right areas."

A bowler must be incredibly lucky to get a clump of wickets in the very first spell, Bumrah said.

"Most of the time you have to persevere, and even then it may not be enough. But if you keep doing that, success is bound to follow at some stage."

Bumrah's remarkable clarity about his role in a home test, where spinners rule the roost in turning tracks, also helped.

"Whenever you play in India, it is known that the spinners will pick up a lot of wickets.

"We know we have majority spinners in our (bowling) lineup. So you know you'll come in short bursts. It always feels good whenever you are able to make an impact."

South Africa batting coach Ashwell Prince also singled out Bumrah in his praise.

"I think it was a sensational bowling display, particularly from Bumrah ... Bumrah was relentless," he said.