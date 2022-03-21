Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard

No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 20, 2022 Crystal Palace's Joachim Andersen shakes hands with Everton manager Frank Lampard after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 20, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard walks off the pitch at the end of the first half REUTERS/Tony Obrien
No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 20, 2022 Everton's Anthony Gordon and manager Frank Lampard look dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/John Sibley
No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 20, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard REUTERS/Tony Obrien
No magic wand to fix Everton's problems, says Lampard
Soccer Football - FA Cup Quarter Final - Crystal Palace v Everton - Selhurst Park, London, Britain - March 20, 2022 Everton manager Frank Lampard shakes hands with Demarai Gray after the match REUTERS/Tony Obrien
21 Mar 2022 11:34AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 11:34AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Everton manager Frank Lampard said there is no quick fix for the club's problems after they crashed out of the FA Cup quarter-finals following a 4-0 defeat by Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Marc Guehi, Jean-Philippe Mateta, Wilfried Zaha and Will Hughes struck as Palace eased to victory, leaving Lampard's side with nothing left to fight for this season apart from their Premier League survival.

Everton, who have spent more years in England's top flight than any other club, are three points and one place above the drop zone in 17th.

"I don't have a magic wand to get inside people's heads and change resilience across the whole squad," Lampard, who took charge in January, told a news conference. "That's a work in progress.

"The difficult thing for us is that we don't have lots of time in terms of the league to do that.

"As frustrating as it is for me, as frustrating as it is for the 4,000 fans who travelled down and the people watching (at home), that's one we have to fight against."

Lampard said Everton's struggles were not down to tactics.

"Tactics showed in the first 20 minutes. Palace couldn't get out of their half," Lampard said. "So, when you do things right within that structure, you'll be alright.

"But if you can't be clinical in front of goal, you won't score goals ... And if you allow people to stroll into your box and finish with ease, they'll finish with ease."

Everton return to league action against West Ham United on April 3 following the international break.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us