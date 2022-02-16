No 'Miracle on Ice' as Slovakia knock US out of Olympic hockey

BEIJING: Slovakia eliminated the United States in the Beijing Olympic ice hockey quarter-finals Wednesday (Feb 16), stunning the Americans with a tying goal in the final minute of regulation before winning 3-2 in a shootout.

Deprived of its National Hockey League (NHL) stars by the COVID-19 pandemic, the US squad of relative unknowns had inspired comparisons to the overachieving 1980 gold-medal winning "Miracle on Ice" team as they went 3-0 in group play.

They were 44 seconds from clinching a spot in the Beijing semi-finals when Slovakia's captain Marek Hrivik slotted home to tie it at 2-2 and send the game into overtime.

Slovakia scored once in the penalty shootout, leaving USA captain Andy Miele with one last shot, but his effort was smothered by goalie Patrik Rybar.

The US' collection of ageing veterans and NHL-bound teenagers had played with surprising cohesion despite practising only a few times together before the Games.

"These guys will have a great future ahead of them, and they'll be back here representing USA before you know it," veteran former NHL defenceman Steven Kampfer said of his younger team-mates.

"But this one's going to sting for a little bit for all of us."