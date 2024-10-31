No more rinse and repeat, Man United fans desperate for fresh start

MANCHESTER, England : Lindsay Noble's family, Manchester United season ticket holders for more than 50 years, left last month's humiliating 3-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford early, a first for the faithful fans.

Two days after United sacked manager Erik ten Hag, Noble and other longtime supporters are frustrated by what feels like a "rinse and repeat" hiring and firing of managers in an effort to revive the club's fortunes.

"The last 18 months, watching Manchester United has been a struggle but I have at times liked Erik ten Hag, and always try to have faith that things would get better," Noble, who is from nearby Glossop, said before Wednesday's League Cup game against Leicester City.

"It's been bad at times before, but this feels different. Playing for United is an honour, a joy and a privilege, but some of the squad don't seem to portray that attitude."

Ten Hag was shown the door with the team languishing 14th in the Premier League and 21st in the Europa League. The 54-year-old Dutchman was the fifth permanent manager since United's most successful boss Alex Ferguson, who led them to a record 13 Premier League titles.

"Ten Hag came with very good coaching credentials, but a combination of a seeming lack of charisma and leadership and some of the players he inherited meant it was time for him to go," said Noble's brother Phil Myers.

"Although it is scary that we have started another rinse and repeat cycle, hopefully the INEOS structure changes will be more long lasting."

Paul Morrissey, who has been selling match-day scarves outside Old Trafford for 30 years, called the revolving door of managers very frustrating.

"No continuity, no stability within the club," Morrissey said.

"(Ten Hag's sacking) was inevitable, really," he added. "He had done the best he could. I think ultimately the job was too big for him. We need a manager a bit higher calibre and maybe (can command) a bit more respect from the players."

LOYAL FAN

Dylan Cox has been a United fan all his life.

"I sort of felt relieved (with Ten Hag's sacking) that we can move on at this point," the 18-year-old said on Wednesday, on his way into Old Trafford for the fourth-round tie.

"(But) it sucks, because it feels like you reset every time they sack a manager. They start to build something, especially with Ten Hag, and then it feels like this might be it, and then it all comes crashing down. It just feels like a cycle. I just hope we can find THE manager."

Sporting Lisbon's Ruben Amorim appears set to become United's new manager, with the Portuguese team saying United are prepared to pay his 10 million euro ($10.9 million) release clause.

"Ruben Amorim or (Brentford manager) Thomas Frank is the type of appointment I would like to see, young managers with a clear identity and plan for winning," said Noble's son Sam.

"Of the five managers since Sir Alex, (Ten Hag) gave me the most hope of returning to the top when appointed. His first year of winning the League Cup and top four was great. Unfortunately since then, it's been mostly downhill."

Interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy took charge of the team for Wednesday's game.