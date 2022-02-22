Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No need to dramatise response to Koch head injury, says Bielsa
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No need to dramatise response to Koch head injury, says Bielsa

No need to dramatise response to Koch head injury, says Bielsa

Soccer Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Manchester United - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - Feb 20, 2022, Leeds United's Robin Koch leaves the pitch after receiving treatment for a head injury. Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith

22 Feb 2022 08:25PM (Updated: 22 Feb 2022 09:15PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Leeds United's response to the head injury suffered by defender Robin Koch in Sunday's (Feb 20) 4-2 Premier League defeat by Manchester United must not be dramatised, manager Marcelo Bielsa said on Tuesday.

Koch was left bloodied after a clash of heads with Scott McTominay early in the match and continued to play on with heavy bandaging before being substituted in the 31st minute.

The Professional Footballers' Association said the existing concussion protocols failed to prioritise player safety while Brain injury charity Headway said it was "frustrated and confused" at football's response to the issue.

"The prevention of the knocks to the heads of players is very serious, very important," Bielsa told reporters ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game against Liverpool.

"... It can generate real dramas, but it's also true that you should not dramatise situations that don't deserve to be interpreted in the way this situation has been."

According to the league's protocol, team doctors will have as much time as required to assess a player. If the player shows clear symptoms, he will be substituted and prevented from returning to the field of play.

However, the system has been criticised as it puts pressure on doctors to make quick decisions, while calls have increased for temporary substitutions to be allowed while head injuries are being assessed.

Bielsa said that Leeds followed all protocols and Koch experienced delayed symptoms.

"As you should know, the symptoms of a clash like this have 24 hours to play out so in the solution of the subject, we all did exactly what corresponded. We did nothing different to the protocol," Bielsa said.

Source: Reuters/fh

Related Topics

Leeds United football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us