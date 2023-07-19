Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup

No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 Brazil team huddle before second half Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
No need for excuses, Brazil changes work hours for Women's World Cup
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Women's Finalissima - England v Brazil - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - April 6, 2023 Brazil players pose for a team group photo before the match Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers/File Photo
19 Jul 2023 01:55PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Civil servants in Brazil will not have to worry about being late for work because of the Women's World Cup after a government minister announced a change to office hours to let them catch the action in Australia and New Zealand.

With Brazil's group stage matches in Australia being broadcast in the early hours of the morning back home, minister of management Esther Dweck has told civil servants they can report for duty up to two hours after the final whistle.

"On days when the games are held at 7:30 am, the working hours will start at 11 a.m. Brasilia time," an ordinance read. "On days when the games are held at 8:00 a.m., the working hours will start at 12:00 p.m. Brasilia time."

Brazil have won a record eight Copa America Femenina titles but their best finish at a Women's World Cup was in 2007 when they lost to Germany in the final.

Brazil are in Group F and begin their campaign on Monday against Panama in Adelaide before taking on France in Brisbane and Jamaica in Melbourne.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.