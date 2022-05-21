Logo
No new COVID cases in NZ camp ahead of Sussex warm-up game
FILE PHOTO: Cricket - First Test - England v New Zealand - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 3, 2021 New Zealand's Henry Nicholls in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

21 May 2022 06:47PM (Updated: 21 May 2022 06:47PM)
New Zealand have reported no new COVID-19 cases among players and staff before their warm-up match against English county side Sussex, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.

Batsman Henry Nicholls, bowler Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen, who returned positive rapid antigen tests on Friday morning, will remain in isolation until Wednesday.

"All remaining players and support staff Rapid Antigen Tests returned negative this morning," NZC said in a statement before the match began in Brighton, after the first day was rained off and play was abandoned.

New Zealand take on England in the first test of their three-match series at Lord's starting June 2.

Source: Reuters

