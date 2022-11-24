No pressure on South Korea at World Cup, says coach Paulo Bento

DOHA: South Korea head coach Paulo Bento insisted that the pressure will be off for his South Korea team at the 2022 World Cup.

"I do not see any reason for them to have to have pressure on their shoulders. If this was a team which was always going on to the next stage, then I would say yes, you have to go on and that has to continue happening," said Bento at a pre-match press conference on Wednesday (Nov 23), ahead of South Korea's match against Uruguay on Thursday.

"But, I do not believe this is the burden they have."

South Korea are in a tough group, and will also face Portugal and Ghana.

The Portuguese coach also lavished praised on Uruguay, describing them as "high quality" opponents.

"It is a team which is extremely organised in all aspects of the game ... it has a great deal of experience both during the World Cup and at the national level. We will need to be up to the game, so we can be competitive with a team of such quality and experience," he told reporters.

"We wish to compete in the very best manner possible in each of the three matches which we will have during the group stage."

Uruguay boasts a number of top players including Liverpool's record signing Darwin Nunez, former Reds forward Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Diego Godin as well as Real Madrid star Federico Valverde.

Bento singled out Valverde for special praise, describing him as possibly one of the two best midfielders in the world, along with Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne.

"He has exceptional quality, with outstanding physical capacity," he added.