Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final

No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Semi Final - Argentina v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 20, 2023 New Zealand head coach Ian Foster celebrates with Aaron Smith after the match as New Zealand reach the final REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Semi Final - Argentina v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 20, 2023 New Zealand players huddle as they celebrate after the match as New Zealand reach the final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Semi Final - Argentina v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 20, 2023 New Zealand's Will Jordan celebrates scoring their seventh try and completing his hat-trick with teammates REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Semi Final - Argentina v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 20, 2023 New Zealand's Damian McKenzie in action REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
No razzmatazz required as New Zealand ease into final
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Semi Final - Argentina v New Zealand - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 20, 2023 New Zealand's Jordie Barrett scores their second try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
New: You can now listen to articles.
Sorry, the audio is unavailable right now. Please try again later.

This audio is AI-generated.

21 Oct 2023 05:03AM (Updated: 21 Oct 2023 05:05AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PARIS : New Zealand stayed on course for a record-extending fourth Rugby World Cup title as scoring machine Will Jordan grabbed a hat-trick of tries in a 44-6 drubbing of Argentina in the semi-finals on Friday.

The All Blacks pummelled the Pumas in a one-sided game at a fairly quiet Stade de France through tries by Will Jordan (3), Jordie Barrett, Shannon Frizell (2) and Aaron Smith to set up a showdown with defending champions South Africa or England.

Argentina showed good attacking intentions, but repeatedly hit the black brick wall while New Zealand scored with apparent ease, and Michael Cheika's team only got on the scoreboard with two first-half penalties by Emiliano Boffelli.

The Stade de France atmosphere was in sharp contrast to that of the France v South Africa and Ireland v New Zealand quarter-finals, with the decibel levels staying modest throughout the match in an anti-climatic moment for the tournament.

Talk of an unlikely upset, after Argentina beat New Zealand just over a year ago, were brutally dismissed way before halftime as Ian Foster's team scored two early tries and never looked back in a powerful performance.

Argentina were rewarded for their initial dominance with an early penalty, which Boffelli slotted over but it was the only time they led.

New Zealand scored on their first foray into the Argentina camp as Jordan touched down after being found unmarked on the right wing.

The All Blacks were way too fast ball in hand and Jordie Barrett added a second try, barging through his tackler and over the line.

Argentina stayed afloat thanks to Boffelli's second penalty but Mo'unga restored the All Blacks' nine-point lead with a routine penalty and Frizell strolled over the line after good work by Mark Telea on the stroke of halftime.

Argentina's slim hopes of a comeback were nipped in the bud early in the second half as it took New Zealand only two minutes to score their fourth try through the impeccable Smith.

Frizell powered over and Richie Mo'unga kicked his third conversion to extend the lead as New Zealand edged inevitably closer to a record fifth World Cup final.

Jordan dived over again to become the tournament's leading try-scoring after Foster had sent on all but one of his replacements, probably looking ahead to next weekend's final.

The All Blacks were reduced to 14 men when lock Scott Barrett picked up a yellow card for slapping down the ball from the Argentina scrumhalf.

It did not prevent Jordan from touching down for his eighth try of the tournament - two more than France's Damian Penaud.

Mo'unga did not appear to try too hard to convert, missing chance to claim the biggest World Cup semi-final winning margin the All Blacks set against Wales in 1987 (49-6).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.