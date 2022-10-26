Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Laver Cup - 02 Arena, London, Britain - September 24, 2022 Team Europe's Roger Federer walks out ahead of Matteo Berrettini's match against Team World's Felix Auger Aliassime Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

26 Oct 2022 08:07PM (Updated: 26 Oct 2022 08:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZURICH : Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's hometown won't be naming a street after him - at least for now.

Officials and politicians in Basel have begun discussions on how to honour the 20-time grand slam singles champion, who retired from the ATP tour last month.

But city surveyor Paul Haffner ruled out prospects of Federer getting his own street, an accolade already bestowed on him by some Swiss and German cities.

"The policy in Basel is that only deceased individuals have a square or a street named after them," Haffner told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Arguably Basel's most famous ever resident and one of the world's best recognised sportsmen, Federer already has a tram in the city that bears his name and discussions are under way on dedicating a building to him.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.