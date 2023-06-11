Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No rush to start clock at changeover, Djokovic argues with umpire
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No rush to start clock at changeover, Djokovic argues with umpire

11 Jun 2023 10:42PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Novak Djokovic complained to the French Open final umpire that he was too quick to start the clock at changeovers in the first set on Sunday.

The Serbian, chasing a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title at Roland Garros, expressed his frustration with Benoit Dumusois after losing a game that put his opponent Casper Ruud 6-5 up.

Players have 90 seconds to recover at change of ends every two games.

"You start (the clock), I've not even come to the bench, why are you rushing?" Djokovic asked Dumusois.

"You can wait for us to sit down and call the score (and then start the clock). We're playing one hour and 10 minutes, it's a (possible) five setter in Grand Slam on clay."

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.