Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest

No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his first round match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning his first round match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
No slip-ups as Djokovic begins record quest
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge
04 Jul 2023 12:25AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON : Four-times defending champion and hot favourite Novak Djokovic began his record quest with a straight-sets Wimbledon victory over a willing but outgunned Argentine Pedro Cachin on Centre Court on Monday.

Serbian Djokovic, 36, is seeking a men's record-extending 24th Grand Slam title that would also draw him level with Australia's Margaret Court, to match Roger Federer's eight Wimbledons and equal Federer and Bjorn Borg's record of five successive men's singles crowns.

Although Cachin claimed an early break in a competitive first set, the only time Djokovic looked inconvenienced was when complaining about the risk of slipping on a mildly damp court after a shower caused a 70-minute delay during which the roof was closed and reopened.

He ramped up the quality through the second set but Cachin showed admirable fighting quality to take the third into a tiebreak on serve before Djokovic came through 6-3 6-3 7-6(4).

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.