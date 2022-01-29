No slogans: Beijing curbs its enthusiasm for Winter Olympics

BEIJING: When Beijing won the bid for the 2008 Summer Olympics, crowds poured onto the streets of the Chinese capital bursting with national pride. Two decades later, locals are noticeably lukewarm about the Winter Games.

The build-up to the Beijing Winter Olympics, which start next Friday (Feb 4), has been largely muted, with an absence of the ubiquitous slogans, extravagant floral arrangements and flags from last time.

"The enthusiasm is not as strong as in 2008," said one Beijinger surnamed Liu, who preferred not to give his full name.

Winter Games generally attract less attention than Summer ones, but the apparent ennui could also be down to a changing Chinese perception of their country's power.

"In 2008, the economic stature of the country was not yet so high in the world so we thought hosting the Olympics was a symbol of national rebirth," Liu told AFP.

"Today, the Games are a sporting event like any other."

Since the 2008 Beijing Olympics, China has become the second-largest economy in the world and the warmer image it pushed back then has been replaced by a fiery nationalism.

Under President Xi Jinping, China has presented a far more muscular attitude to world affairs.

"2008 really was China showing that it was firmly on the global stage," said Heather Dichter, sports historian at De Montfort University in England.

Simon Chadwick, sports industry expert for Emlyon Business School, said: "It was almost like the relaunch of brand China - it was a coming-out party, it was an announcement that China was back on the global scene.

"China perhaps feels less dependent on the rest of the world (now) and in a position of strength, which means that it no longer worries so much about the external gaze."