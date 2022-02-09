Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nordic Combined-Japan's Yamamoto soars into early lead with huge jump
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nordic Combined-Japan's Yamamoto soars into early lead with huge jump

Nordic Combined-Japan's Yamamoto soars into early lead with huge jump

2022 Beijing Olympics - Nordic Combined - Individual Gundersen Normal Hill/10km, Ski Jumping Competition Round - National Ski Jumping Centre, Zhangjiakou, China - February 9, 2022. Ryota Yamamoto of Japan reacts after competing. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

09 Feb 2022 05:23PM (Updated: 09 Feb 2022 05:23PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Ryota Yamamoto of Japan landed a monster leap of 108 metres to soar into the lead in Wednesday's Nordic Combined normal hill/10 km competition at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday as some of the favourites came up short in the ski jumping.

With the points for Nordic Combined calculated using the complex Gundersen system, Yamamoto's 133 points from the competition round translate into a lead of 38 seconds that he will take into the evening's 10 km of cross-country skiing.

Jumping last of the 46 athletes, World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter gave himself a tough task with an underwhelming jump that will see him start from fifth place, one minute and four seconds behind the 11th-ranked Yamamoto.

Next out after the 26-year-old Japanese athlete will be Austria's Lukas Greiderer, who starts 38 seconds later, followed closely by the German pairing of Julian Schmid and Johannes Rydzek.

Germany's Vinzenz Geiger, currently third in the World Cup, also struggled, ending up in 11th spot, and he will set off 1:26 after the leader.

World number two Jarl Magnus Riiber missed out on the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us