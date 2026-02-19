Logo
Nordic combined-Norway win Nordic Combined team sprint
Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics - Nordic Combined - Team Sprint, Cross-Country - Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium, Lago, Italy - February 19, 2026. Jens Luraas Oftebro of Norway celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win gold REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

19 Feb 2026 09:47PM
TESERO, Italy, Feb 19 : Norway won the Nordic Combined team sprint at the Olympics on Thursday.

Finland took silver and Austria won the bronze.

(Tommy Lund and Liz Hampton in Tesero)

Source: Reuters
