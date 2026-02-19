Nordic combined-Norway win Nordic Combined team sprint

TESERO, Italy, Feb 19 : Norway won the Nordic Combined team sprint at the Olympics on Thursday.
Finland took silver and Austria won the bronze.
(Tommy Lund and Liz Hampton in Tesero)
Source: Reuters
