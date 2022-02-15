Logo
Nordic combined-Norway's Riiber named in large hill start list
FILE PHOTO: Nordic Skiing - FIS Nordic World Ski Championships - Oberstdorf, Germany - February 26, 2021 Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber in action during the men's nordic combined HS 106 ski jumping competition trial round REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo

15 Feb 2022 01:32PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 01:32PM)
ZHANGJIAKOU, China : Norway's Jarl Magnus Riiber has been named on the start list for Tuesday's Nordic combined large hill/10km competition at the Beijing Olympics.

The world number two was put in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 on arrival in China, with his team reporting on Monday that he had tested negative three times and that they hoped he would be released in time to compete.

According to the start list published on the official Olympic information channel on Tuesday, the 24-year-old is due out second-last of the 48 athletes in the ski jumping section of the competition, with World Cup leader Johannes Lamparter of Austria going last.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

