Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

Nordic nations make joint bid for women's Euro 2025

The Women's European Championship trophy on display before the final draw of the Women's Euro 2022 at Machester Victoria Warehouse, Manchester, Britain on Oct 28, 2021. (File photo: Reuters/Molly Darlington)

12 Oct 2022 03:59PM (Updated: 12 Oct 2022 04:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden will submit a joint bid to host the 2025 Women's European Championship, they announced on Wednesday (Oct 12), supported by the Faroe Islands and Iceland.

"Women's football in the Nordic countries has so much to offer," said Lise Klaveness, president of the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF).

"We offer to share with the rest of Europe our joint ambition to leave a long-lasting legacy of truly equal opportunities in football."

The venues planned for the tournament are Copenhagen, Stockholm, Oslo, Helsinki, Odense, Gothenburg, Trondheim and Tampere.

"Together we will provide a unique experience for both players and supporters," said Karl-Erik Nilsson, president of the Swedish Football Association (SvFF).

"All Nordic football associations agree about the importance of organising major championships in our countries, and together we have great ambitions for the development of women's football."

Bidding closes on Oct 12, with France, Poland and Switzerland also seeking to host the event. Ukraine had expressed interest in hosting the event before the Russian invasion.

UEFA's Executive Committee will decide on the winning bid on Jan 25.

Source: Reuters/st

Related Topics

football

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.