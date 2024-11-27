Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Norgaard red card against Everton overturned on appeal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sport

Norgaard red card against Everton overturned on appeal

Norgaard red card against Everton overturned on appeal

File Photo: Soccer Football - Nations League - Group Stage - Serbia v Denmark - Dubocica Stadium, Leskovac, Serbia - November 18, 2024 Denmark's Christian Norgaard after the match REUTERS/Marko Djurica/file photo

27 Nov 2024 07:22PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Brentford's Christian Norgaard had his red card in a 0-0 draw with Everton overturned by England's Football Association on Wednesday, meaning the Danish midfielder will not serve a three-match ban.

Brentford were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Norgaard lunged at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and was shown a red card after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Norgaard narrowly failed to get to a ball to the back post but his stretch saw him clatter his studs into Pickford's knee.

However, Brentford appealed and the FA said he would be available for the club's next three matches following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

Brentford, who are 11th in the standings, next host Leicester City on Saturday.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement