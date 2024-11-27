Norgaard red card against Everton overturned on appeal

Brentford's Christian Norgaard had his red card in a 0-0 draw with Everton overturned by England's Football Association on Wednesday, meaning the Danish midfielder will not serve a three-match ban.

Brentford were reduced to 10 men in the first half when Norgaard lunged at Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and was shown a red card after a Video Assistant Referee review.

Norgaard narrowly failed to get to a ball to the back post but his stretch saw him clatter his studs into Pickford's knee.

However, Brentford appealed and the FA said he would be available for the club's next three matches following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

Brentford, who are 11th in the standings, next host Leicester City on Saturday.