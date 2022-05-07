Logo
Norman 'disappointed' as Open organisers refuse to alter entry rules
Golfer Greg Norman. (File photo: AFP/Getty Images North America/Mike Ehrmann)
07 May 2022 12:03PM (Updated: 07 May 2022 12:43PM)
Two-time winner Greg Norman has said he is "disappointed" at reports his request to play in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in July has been turned down by organisers.

Australian Golf Digest reported on Saturday (May 7) that a spokesperson for the R&A, who organised the tournament, said the body would not alter their stance on entry requirements for previous winners to accommodate Norman.

Former champions must be 60 years of age or under or have won the title in the last 10 years to earn an exemption.

"I'm disappointed with their decision, particularly given it is the 150th Open," Norman told Australian Golf Digest.

"I have been a staunch proponent of the R&A since 1977 and a proud Champion Golfer of the Year - twice."

Norman, who won the Open in 1986 and 1993, is 67 but revealed last month he intended to come out of retirement to play at the Open in what would have been his first appearance at a major championship in more than a decade. 

The Australian recently returned to prominence as the frontman for Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Investments, who are due to launch the LIV Golf Invitational Series next month.

The new series, which boasts significantly enhanced prize funds, is threatening to upend golf's established order by creating a schism between senior players and the major tours.

Source: Reuters/zl

