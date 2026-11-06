Norman replaces Cahill in Sinner's coaching team

Nov 6 : Jannik Sinner has parted ways with coach Darren Cahill, the world number two said in a video posted on social media on Friday, with Magnus Norman poised to replace the Australian.

Former world number two Norman arrives with experience and a proven record, having taken fellow Swede Robin Soderling to the top five in the rankings and two French Open finals before guiding Swiss Stan Wawrinka to three Grand Slam titles.

The 50-year-old will take his place alongside coach Simone Vagnozzi, who, like Cahill, started working with Italian Sinner in 2022.

"A large part of who I am, as a player and as a person, I owe to you," Sinner said about Cahill in a video posted on Instagram.

"Of these five seasons, I won’t forget a single day. Thank you, my friend, for everything. It has been a privilege."

Sinner has been out of action with a persistent knee injury since capturing the fifth Grand Slam title of his career at Wimbledon in July, but is expected to make his comeback in December at the Six Kings Slam exhibition in Saudi Arabia.

Cahill, a veteran coach who has guided four players to the world number one spot, expected to leave Sinner's team in 2025 but stayed on for another year and said at Wimbledon he would stay until the end of 2026 before discussing his future.

Sinner went from a rising talent to the tennis summit under Cahill, although his ascent was interrupted by a three-month ban in 2025 after two positive tests for trace amounts of clostebol in 2024, for which he was cleared of wrongdoing.

Alexander Zverev is guaranteed to finish 2026 as the year-end world number one, with Sinner deciding not to play in any of the remaining ATP tournaments this year.