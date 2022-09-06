Normann dropped from Norway squad after signing with Russian club

Norway's Mathias Normann will not be considered for international duty as he has recently joined an undisclosed Russian club, the Norwegian Football Federation (NFF) said on Monday.

Norway coach Stale Solbakken informed Normann on Monday that he would not be invited to the team's next gathering.

While most foreign players left Russia following the country's invasion of Ukraine in February, 26-year-old midfielder Normann returns to Russian soccer after a season on loan in Norwich.

Normann, who has made 12 appearances for Norway, earlier played for Russian club FC Rostov.

"All of the Norwegian and European football agree to put joint pressure on Russia as a belligerent party, which has also used positions of power in sport very actively," NFF President Lise Klaveness said in a statement.